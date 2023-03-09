by Ajiri Daniels

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Labour Party(LP) has dissolved its executive and sworn-in a new one on Thursday at the party secretariat in Owerri.

Former State chairman of the party,Ambrose Onyekwere who confirmed the dissolution however said it was normal as his tenure has expired.

But a source from the party noted that the dissolution may not be unconnected to the scheduled primary of the party which comes up in less than two weeks.

The source also claimed that this was also part of the reason why the governorship interest form was increased from N7.5 million to N25 million to separate the early aspirants to the new moneybags indicating their interest.

“We have dissolved our executives and have a new one in place. I’m afraid this may have to do with the forthcoming primaries of the party a lot of moneybags are now indicating interest.

” The governorship interest form was sold N7.5 million last year but today it’s sold for N25 million,we’re already having a lot of moneybags picking the forms. They have realised Labour Party is a good brand and everybody want to be identified with it.

The new executives had their maiden meeting today at the party Secretariat in Owerri presided over by their new chairman,Sleek Ukoha.