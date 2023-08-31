From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state Labour Party has decried the attack on its state secretariat by the agents of Imo state government.

Recalled that Labour Party state office along Wethedral Road, Owerri was on Monday invaded by over twenty men suspected to be agents of Imo state government.

They also demolished campaign billboards and banner of the party’s candidate which were mounted the previous day.

Conducting newsmen round the invaded office while briefing them, the LP State Publicity Secretary, Chief Bright Offirum alleged that men of the Imo state militia Ebubeagu and some thugs who were accompanied by armed policemen invaded the party office and demolished its gubernatorial candidate campaign materials without any reason other than the swelling support base of the party in the state.

According to him when they summoned courage to ask them who sent them they said the directive came from “oga at the top”.

in his words,”We are reliably informed that since the visit of our party presidential candidate His Excellency Peter Obi to flag off gubernatorial campaign of our candidate ,Senator Athan Achonu to state which pulled mammoth crowd the governor had been afraid of our party governorship candidate. But demolishing the party campaign materials would not save him from defeat come November 11″

While condemning the political rascality and intolerance exhibited by the government of Hope Uzodinma, he called on party faithful and its supporters not to be deterred but to be steadfast and consistent with the party as the only party that will deliver the state from myriads of its challenges not excluding insecurity and bloodletting.

He concluded ‘ we will take over Douglas house come January 14 2024 no one can stop a movement it’s time has come.