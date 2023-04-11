Says the people will resist imposition

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon Uche Ogbuagu, has raised the alarm of an alleged plot to eliminate him and members of his family ahead of the 15 April re-run of the polls.

Hon Ogbuagu who is the current member representing the Ikeduru state constituency in the Imo state Assembly alleged that one Charles Amadi who claimed to be the “operational” leader and his cohorts have continued unabated in their evil plots to eliminate him and his family with everything at their disposal including.

He also lamented that the head of security agencies in the state have ignored his earlier petition against the nefarious activities of a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress one Charles Amadi and his cohorts including members of the Ebubeagu who he alleged unleashed terror on the people of the constituency during the Presidential/ National Assembly and the State Assembly polls on February 25 and March 18, respectively.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday at his country home, Akabor in the Ikeduru council area of the state, he said: “While their evil plans keep failing, they have continued unabated with their desperate satanic plots to eliminate me and my family to frame me up with everything possible at their disposal, including but not limited to conniving with armed cultists, bandits, prison escapees, to plant guns in my house and raising false alarms for my arrest and conviction over a crime that I know nothing about. But, God has been exposing them even through those they contracted for such heinous plots.”

Continuing, he said: “Some of the expositions made by the cohorts of this operational leader were smartly captured in video and pictorial modes and we have them as incontrovertible proof. From the video excerpts, you will see and hear from those who have either been bribed to kill me kidnap me and frame me up. All by one man, Charles Amadi who calls himself Operational Leader and lately, Jagaban of Mbike politics.

“My people are at a loss on these cultists, who are armed and working in concert with the police and army, attached to Charles Amadi and his son who is a candidate of the APC in the same election are yet to be invited and investigated by any of the security agencies till date because they are APC members and untouchable.”

However, the LP candidate said that the people have resolved to resist Charles Amadi and his cohorts and even those they have recruited as INEC Ad hoc Staff for the re-run election.

” The People of Mbaitoli / Ikeduru have resolved to resist Charles Amadi and his cohorts including those they have recruited as INEC Ad – hoc staff for the re-run and we call on the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, and Dr Ken Okeagu, National Commissioner in charge of Imo State, should as a matter of urgency assign unbiased/uncompromised staff from Abuja to come and conduct the re-run election of Saturday 15 April because the people of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru will resist any act of impunity and unprovoked invasion of Ebubeagu and armed men in fake military uniforms in the affected 58 polling units.”