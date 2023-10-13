From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Lawyers in Imo have called for an improved security and a secure environment in the state to forestall attacks on judicial officers, staff and judicial facilities as they discharge their duties.

They made the call at a special court session held in honour of late Mr Nnaemeka Ugboma, the former Chairman of Obudiagwa Customary Court, in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo.

It would be recall that Ugboma was shot dead by gunmen on Feburay 2 while presiding in court session by gunmen who came on motorcycles . He was shot dead after being identified as the target of their evil mission .

The incident, which caused pandemonium , brought the court session to an abrupt end as those within the court premises scampered for safety.

Eight months after the incident, lawyers, who gathered at the Justice Oputa High Court, Owerri, for a valedictory court session, reiterated the need for enhanced security in the state.

In his remark, the Chief Judge of Imo, Justice T.N. Nzeukwu, who presided over the court session, condoled with the bereaved families over the unfortunate demise of Ugboma.

The Chief Judge who was represented by Justice T.E. Chukwuemeka-Chikeka, said ” That he was shot and killed while performing his adjudicative functions has once more emphasised the need for a more pragmatic approach to the issue of security and safety of all those who sit in judgment.

“We are pained and saddened that the Judiciary of Imo state has been diminished again, this time, not by natural death but by death orchestrated by fellow human beings,” he said.

Also speaking at the solemn session , the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri branch, Mr Ugochukwu Alinnor, said Ugboma’s death laid emphasis on the security gaps endangering the judiciary, officers and staff.

“The security of our courts, the judicial officers and staff that man these court should be of paramount importance and should therefore be beefed up to forestall attacks on them in the discharge of their duties.

“Security personnel should be posted to all the courts in the state and orderlies attached to the judicial officers to nip the bud any plan to attack the court,” he said.

However, Alinnor criticised the Police over the alleged inhuman and degrading treatments meted out on citizens and members of the association recently.

He said rather than tackle the security situation ravaging the state, the Police have made members of NBA subjects of unlawful arrests, torture, detention, harassment and intimidation across the state.

“The recent arrest, detention and torture opf our colleague, Chigozie Chinaka by ACP David Ogenyi, Area Commander Owerri Municipal and his cohorts, is unbelievably dehumanisaing and ought to be questioned,” Alinnor said.

Speaking on behalf of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), Owerri Bar, Mr Eze Duru Iheoma, SAN, emphasised that the violence against legal practitioners was a later day development.

Iheoma called for an escalation of the worrisome situation in the media to enable the government to take more decisive action.

In his speech, the Learned Cock of the Bar, Mr Peter Mgbenwelu, wondered why “a member of the noble profession could be brazenly and brutally murdered in similar manner and venue.”

Mgbenwelu called on government at all levels and security agencies to urgently cleanse and purge the state of insecurity.

On his part, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Cyprian Akaolisa, described the security situation in the state as a “dilemma”.

Akaolisa said he had been a victim of violence in the state as his country home was once invaded and razed down in an attempt to murder him.

“Anybody could fall victim.

“We were targeted because we are politicians, but today, anyone can become victim.

“Those carrying these guns have no friend, they kill both their friends and enemies,” he noted.

However, the Attorney-General said the state Government in collaboration with the security architecture in the state was doing everything to stop the violence.

In a sermon, Rev. Fr. Placidius Ezeji of All Saints Catholic Church, Nnebukwu, underscored the need for all to live godly lives in readiness to meet God.

“Seek the face of God rather than seeking material and ephemeral things,” he stressed.

The late Chairman of Ubudiagwa Customary court was interred at his country home at Nnebuwku in Oguta Local Government Area of the state on Friday.