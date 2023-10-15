…As commission holds mock accreditation in 3 states

FROM: ROMANUS UGWU, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has reassured that the commission would transmit real-time all results of the November 11 off cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states through INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV).

Yakubu gave the assurance yesterday in Lokoja, Kogi State, while carrying out on-the-spot assessment

of the mock accreditation and facilities, as well as the readiness of the INEC office in the state for the election.

His statement that the transmission was required by the electoral laws came on the heels of another

statement credited to the Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ofiong Efanga, which

claimed that the results of the election would be manually collated.

Hear Yakubu: “The method is as provided by law, electronic accreditation, electronic upload of results

on the IREV portal and that is why we are doing this mock. So, please disregard whatever was reported about what the REC was said to have said in Bayelsa.

“That is going to be the procedure and it is for that reason that I will advise you also for those who are registered on the IREV portal, that in the next two hours or so, they should go to the IREV portal you will see the result of the mock from all the three states, we are uploading, as we have done

in previous elections.”



He equally spoke on the mock accreditation conducted in the states on Saturday, adding that he has received pictures from Bayelsa and that the turnout for the mock accreditation there was

impressive.

“In fact, in Yenagoa, there is even a queue of voters waiting to be accredited. And we believe it is the same story that we will be hearing very soon from Imo,” he said.

Speaking on the level of preparedness for the exercise, the Kogi State REC, Dr Hale Longpet, said that non-sensitive materials have been received and sent to the local government areas. Longpet also disclosed that Registration Area Centres (RACs) assessments have been carried out, adding that where relocations are recommended, they have since been done.

While confirming that a training workshop has also been held with all the RAC managers, he said: “We have received 60 per cent of our budget and have also started disbursing to LGA to start those activities that need to be undertaken.