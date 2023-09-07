From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Imo State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Nasarawa State, has affirmed the declaration and return of Dibiagwu Eugene Okechukwu of the All Progressives Congress(APC), as winner of the Oguta/Ohaji-Egbema/Oru West Federal Constituency of Imo State.

In a unanimous judgment on Thursday, the three-member panel led by Justice Yusuf Halilu, held that Dibiagwu Eugene Okechukwu was duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

It was also the findings of the tribunal that the election was not invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, nor was it invalid by reason of any corrupt practice.

Other members of the tribunal who agreed with the lead judgment are Justices M.G. Abubakar and Justice A.O. Familoni.

Accordingly, the tribunal dismissed the petition No EPT/IMO/HR/12/2023 filed by Ilo Ezenwa Collins of the Labour Party (LP) against the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC); Dibiagwu Eugene Okechukwu and the APC, for grossly lacking in merit.

While holding that the petitioners failed to successfully proved the allegations of irregularities, substantial non-compliance with the extant laws governing the conduct of the election, it equally held that there was no incident of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, in the conduct of the election.

The tribunal held that the witnesses called by the petitioner did not prove the allegations contained in the petition.

In addition, the tribunal held that contrary to the petition, INEC did not make any unlawful entries, mutilations and inscriptions on the Forms EC8A (11) nor did the INEC inflate the votes scored by Okechukwu.

In the final analysis, the tribunal held that the 2nd respondent (Dibiagwu Eugene Okwchukwu was duly elected by majority of the lawful votes cast at the said election held on February 25, 2023.

That it was the 2nd respondent that scored scored majority of the lawful votes cast and was consequently declared winner of the said election.