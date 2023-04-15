From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Journalists monitoring the Mbaitoli / Ikeduru federal constituency of Imo state re – run polling held Saturday have been barred by security agents from assessing the result collation at the Mbaitoli council area of the state.

This is even as it was alleged that the collection of the results of the re& run polls will be done at the office of the Sole Administrator of the Council .

It was learnt that the INEC Adhoc Presiding Officers were being ushered into the executive office of the Sole Administrator of Mbaitoli council.

Inside the office, it was observed that the POs were asked to submit their results and leave.

The Labour Party agents, supporters have been denied access to the council.