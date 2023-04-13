From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, for Mbaitoli / Ikeduru federal constituency of Imo state, Engr Akarachi Amadi has said that the people of the federal constituency which is the largest in the state wants quality representation and a strong in the National Assembly .

Recall that the February 25 , 2023 National Assembly polls in the Federal constituency was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) and fixed a re – run for April 15 for the conclusion of the polls .

Addressing a press conference in Owerri ,the Imo state capital, today Engr Akarachi said that he is not in politics for power but to improve the condition of the people by providing effective and quality representation for the constituents.

He also said that has been meeting the needs of the people even when he has not held any political office .

Said He : ” Politics is not about seeking for position but to know the need of the people and how to solve their problems. Our people want a strong voice and a quality representation and I have the capacity to provide that . I have been constructing roads , providing scholarships and recently I connected one of the communities which has not experienced electricity for over ten years .”

The APC candidate who exuded confidence of winning the re- run polls on April 15 , said, ” Our people want a new direction and an improvement in their lives and they are backing me because all opposition to my candidature has already collapsed as one of major contender has already stepped down for me ahead of the re- run polls. Our people also know that with me as the representative at the National Assembly that I will do more than I have done already “.