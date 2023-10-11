By Daniel Kanu

The Imo State government is raking in awards through its SkillUpImo project supervised by the Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government.

This is as the state was honoured at the 2023 Startup Awards held in Port Harcourt, at the weekend, for the feat by the project.

Through the same SkillUpImo, the state is also targeting another award, this week, the Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr Chimezie Amadi, said, yesterday.

Late July, this year, Governor Hope Uzodimma and his Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr. Chimezie Amadi, had been honoured in the Titans of Tech Awards, in Lagos, through the project.

The Startup Awards, a body renowned for recognising and celebrating the most innovative startups, organisations, and institutions, acknowledged the transformative impact of SkillupImo in its decision.

Competing with numerous other esteemed nominees, the win for SkillupImo underscores the monumental strides the initiative has made in just a year.

Receiving the awards, the commissioner said: “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to the digital transformation of Imo State. SkillUpImo is not just an initiative; it is a movement towards a more inclusive, sustainable and tech-driven future.

“We dedicate this award to our digital Governor, Uzodimma, for birthing this great initiative, the relentless efforts of our team, the tireless entrepreneurs of our state and the SkillupImo community.”

SkillUpImo has successfully trained and empowered over 20,000 youths in Imo. This training has not only enhanced their employability, but has also spurred entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

The impact of SkillUpImo’s programmes has radiated beyond Imo, benefiting the entire South East and South-South regions. The graduates have gone on to create startups, contribute to the digital economy and inspire others to acquire digital skills.