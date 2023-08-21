From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Gunmen on Sunday night in Owerri, Imo State capital, shot dead a man and his wife.

The victims identified as Mr and Mrs Sampson Owobo who are Edo state were reportedly attacked by three gunmen at their point of sale shop caused panic as traders fled the area.

It was also learnt the Late Mr Owobo ,a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police was said to have resisted the hoodlums from snatching their bag which contains an unspecified amount of money.

The incident which happened around 8pm besides the Chisco Transport company office very close to the Owerri Area police command office which also houses the Owerri Urban police Divisional headquarters at Egbu Road-Owerri, the state capital.

The couple were said to have resisted the hoodlums and refused to release the bag, which led the gunmen to open fire on them. The retired police officer was shot in the forehead , close to his eyes, while his wife was shot at her left hand, close to her chest at a close range.

While the husband was said to have died on the spot, the wife was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where she was pronounced dead.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the murder of the couple and disclosed that the police in the state were on the trail of the fleeing suspects.