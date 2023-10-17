From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

It was another sad day in Imo State as gunmen gruesomely murdered the cousin of the Labour Party(LP) governorship candidate in the State, senator Athan Achonu at his country home in Ezeala, Ezike Ehime Mbano Local Government Area.

According to sources from his Umuoboama village,the victim ,Innocent Obi popularly known as “Onye Army” who is said to be the deputy registrar of the Federal Polytechnic, Uwana in Ebonyi State met his untimely death on Friday after attending the burial ceremony of another relative.

According to a source from the community,Obi was said to have been killed by some men numbering about six who came in three motorcycles to his house.

It was further gathered that the hoodlums trailed Obi to his compound at about 10 PM and butchered him to death.

The assailants were said to have disguised themselves in security uniforms,he was said to have been abducted after his gruesome murder by his assailants.

“They broke through the main door and started using machetes and axes on him.

“His cry for help attracted villagers to the scene, but the boys who were operating on three motorcycles, started shooting consistently into the air.

“The shooting forced everybody who had come out for his rescue back. And they abducted Dee Onye Army from that Friday night, leaving heavy blood stains in the house”, one of the villagers said.

However, his decomposed corpse was later found on Sunday the village source narrated by a search party organises by the community.

“It was late Sunday afternoon that we got information about a decomposing corpse lying between Ehime Mbano and Ahiazu Mbaise.

“When our people visited the scene that Sunday, it was the dead body of our brother, Dee Onye Army that we saw.

“They gruesomely butchered him beyond recognition.

“Dee Onye Army was a man who ensured that any youth who wanted to go to school got admission. So many youths were given admissions in his school. He never lived like a rich man, always unassuming.

“In fact, it was now that he started building his own personal house in the village and that building is just within decking stage before his death”, the source said.

Recall that five policemen were also killed and corpse set ablaze in the area few weeks ago where the LP governorship visited and condemned the act.

The deceased was said to have retired from the military before joining the polytechnic.

He was said to have also applied to be the next substantive registrar of the institution before his untimely death.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Imo State Police command, Henry Okoye, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident .