Voting has been disrupted at Uzuna Umu ward 1 , booth 008 at Mgbidi in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State as a result of a fight.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Joseph Ikpubundu, from the area, alleged that the fight was caused by supporters of PDP who opposed the alleged vote-buying by the APC.

He alleged each voter was given N2,000 before casting their votes