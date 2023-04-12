From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of Imo State governorship election, a group known as Concerned Imo Labour Party Youths, has drummed support for a Labour Party aspirant, Ikechukwu Joseph Ukaegbu, describing him as the best among other contestants.

Convener of the group, Uche Ezeh, in a statement, noted that Imo people know that Ukaegbu remains the man who can wrest the reins of power from what he called ‘present clueless APC administration’ and win convincingly.

Ezeh said: “His Excellency, Chief Ikenga is slowly but surely cruising to victory into Imo Douglas House with God’s approval and with the overwhelming support of majority of Labour Party members, and of course, the vast majority of Imo indigenes, home and abroad.

“Imo Labour Party delegates know the truth. If Chief Ikenga could work tenaciously for over 14yrs building Labour Party when the party was not reckoned amongst the parties to beat, think of what he will do when given the governorship ticket now the party is unarguably the leading political party in Nigeria.

“Today, the 11th day of April 2023, Chief Ikenga was successfully screened and certified worthy to contest for Imo Labour Party governorship primaries slated to hold on the 15th day of April, and subsequently lead the party into victory when elected to become the party’s governorship candidate for the upcoming November election in the state.

“Chief Ikenga is the candidate to beat. Imo people know he is the man who can wrest the reins of power from the present clueless APC administration and win convincingly. Even the political elites are afraid of this man who exudes so much goodwill and capacity.

“Chief Ikenga will unarguably protect Labour Party votes with his wide-reaching local and international security contacts. Chief Ikenga’s formidable political structure is 100 times ahead of the opposition in grassroot political sagacity and technical know-how.

“No man can curse whom the Lord has blessed. Labour Party is heading the right direction conferring their mark of approval on a man God has already approved to lead Ndi Imo out from the current administrative quagmire we have been plagued with for several years now.

“A vote for Chief Ikenga is a vote for Imo’s freedom. A vote for Chief Ikenga is a breathe of fresh air for all Imo sons and daughters, home and abroad.

“We implore all honourable delegates of Labour Party to queue behind this simple man with unusual wisdom and leadership prowess on the day of primary election. Do this for Ndi Imo and our future generations.”