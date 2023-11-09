From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, has urged the people of the state to vote the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Saturday’s governorship poll, Samuel Anyanwu.

Ugochinyere, in a live broadcast, on Thursday, said a change of guard has become imperative in Imo State, noting that Anyanwu is best man for the governorship of the state at this material time, “so Imo people can get some respite.”

Consequently, he stated that it is the obligation of every Imo citizen to come out and vote on Saturday, stating that there is no room for neutrality in the governorship contest.

The lawmaker, who stated that he is mobilising Imo people for “Operation vote, defend your votes and transmit results”, charged the citizens to own the project to “rescue ” the state.

Ugochinyere urged the electorates to man their various polling units, and close ranks to ensure that that the wish of the people triumphs in the gubernatorial poll.

He maintained that the November 11 election offers an opportunity to everyone complaining against alleged misrule by the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the state “to right all these wrongs with their votes.”

According to him, “in this struggle for the life of Imo, there is no neutrality and no middle ground. You are either standing on the side of the people of Imo state or standing with the oppressor.”