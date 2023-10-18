From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

An APC chieftain and Former Chief of staff to Imo State Government, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu said that the security challenges in the southeast will not affect the forth coming governorship elections.

Ugwumba Nwosu stated this in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

“Security challenges can not affect the election, our Governor is doing his best to maintain peace in the state and also have a peaceful election”

He said the ruling All Progressive Party is fully prepared for the election and that he is optimistic that Hope Uzodinma will return.

“We are fully prepared for the election and with what the present governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma has done in Imo state both in infrastructure and welfare of the masses, I have strong believe the he is going to retain the seat” he added

“Our party is now united, we have settled our differences. My principal Rochas Okorocha is one of the party’s founding fathers, we are APC and can not build and leave, it ours” he noted.

Ugwumba Nwosu further appealed with president Bola Tinubu to find a way to address the security challenges that presently ravaging the region.

Also speaking on the election, he urged the imolites to come out in the numbers and vote for Gov Hope Uzodimma, adding that he has already chosen APC.

“Everyone should come out and vote. I have taken my position to vote for my party, we need to maintain peace, it is only when there is peace that we can have a state to call our own, Ugwumba Nwosu emphasized.