From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The coast appears clearer for the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Uche Ben Odunzeh, in the November 11 poll, as Imo Youths Coalition, has backed his bid.

The youths in their numbers made their intention known when they held a consultative meeting in the campaign office of the candidate in Owerri, Imo State.

Convener of the group, Comrade Gregory Nnorom, in a statement yesterday hinged the youths’ endorsement on the manifesto of Odunzeh which is on peace, production and prosperity

Nnorom, who is also Odunzeh’s girector general, explained that his plan of action is centric and people’s driven

He mentioned that they have carefully studied the body languages of most of the candidates and are more at home with the messages of the NNPP candidate which according to them, is visionary and solution proffering

He promised to mobilize Imo youths of all walks of life in taking same direction, stressing that is the route everyone has to take in order to salvage the state.

According to him, the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state revolve around the youths to take over Douglas House, stressing that they are not going to be deterred by anything

Equally, he called on the youths that are yet to collect their permanent voters card to go and collect it so as to qualify them to vote.