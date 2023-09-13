From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate in the November 11 governorship poll in Imo State, Uche Ben Odunzeh, has unveiled his manifesto and highlighted security and education as his target.

He noted that if elected, his administration would also invest in agriculture, build infrastructure and enhance the healthcare services of the people.

Odunzeh, who titled the manifesto ‘Triple P’, meaning Peace, Production and Productivity, noted that he would make Imo State the most peaceful and governed in Nigeria.

He told journalists yesterday that the challenges affecting the fight against security were the lack of conventional equipment for security agencies and mechanism to get adequate and sufficient intelligence, to track criminals.

According to him, the 60-page documents chronicled other plans that would lure investors to set up businesses in the state.

He said: “We will improve the productivity of farmers in imo state by strengthening production in areas where the state has comparative advantage for commercial agriculture.”

He told the electorate to come out in their numbers to vote against maladministration, kidnapping, killings and dilapidated infrastructure.

He described himself as the best among other contestants and an employer of labour of repute.

Odunzeh, a business man has empowered over five thousand persons through his real estate industry and that is what he said he would replicate when elected as governor of Imo State.