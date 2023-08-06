…As Zurumee youths back NNPP candidate

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the Imo State governorship poll slated November 11, the Orlu Zurumee Youths have endorsed the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ben Odunzeh.

The group described him as the only candidate with the requisite capacity to bring the insecurity ravaging the zone to an end.

In a communiqué signed by the Secretary General of the group, Desmond Ugwumba, the group lamented the lackluster attitude of political leaders in the zone toward the insecurity bedeviling the zone, noting that all efforts made to call them into action had proved abortive.

Ugwumba also cited the alarming level of unemployment in the area as part of the reasons for endorsing Odunzeh, stressing that Odunzeh had employed a good number of Imo people in his various establishments and Orlu zone in particular.

The high level of unemployment in Orlu zone is alarming and we honestly want political leaders and captains of industry that would assist the youths to earn a living by providing and creating enabling environment for entrepreneurs among youths to thrive,” he said.

According to him, Odunzeh is the only candidate whose manifesto is in line with the aspirations and expectations of Orlu Zurumee Youths. He therefore called on Imo people to vote a person with the capacity to lead the state to the Promised Land in the forthcoming election.