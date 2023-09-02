From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming Imo State governorship poll, Uche Ben Odunzeh, has promised to restore peace of elected.

Odunzeh stated this yesterday when he arrived the state to celebrate the new yam festival (iriji) of Eziachi Kingdom in Orlu.

The politician, who was received by his supporters, congratulated them on a successful harvest, said: “It is unfortunate that Imo State today has become a hotbed for all and sundry of insecurity issues People no longer sleep with their two eyes closed but with your support we will restore peace in Orlu.

“My people, there is hope and an end to your cries, a time of rejoicing is coming because sorrowing may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning. Our morning has come.”