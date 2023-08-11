• Vows to tame tide

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP in the forthcoming governorship poll in Imo State, Uche Ben Odunzeh has decried the spate of killings and kidnapping in the State.

Odunzeh, in a statement yesterday, sympathized with families of victims and promised to tackle the scourge and bring perpetrators to book.

He lamented that the situation has endangered economic development and the living standard of Imo citizens which, according to him, was unacceptable and must be tackled headlong

He said he would repair the state if elected by November to govern the state and stressed that the every part of Imo state is currently under attack courtesy of the menace of insecurity which has persisted

He called on National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist affected communities with relief materials.

Also, he beckoned on President Tinubu to come to deploy tactical forces to the state to track the hideouts of the enemies of the state.