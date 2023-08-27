The Imo State chapter of the Labour Party has told the Lamidi Apapa-led group to desist from misinforming the general public by its interpretation of the ruling of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja asking the parties involved in leadership tussle to maintain the status quo.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, the party described the ruling of the Appeal Court as a devastating blow for the group as well as Mr. Basil Maduka, who is contending the governorship candidacy for Imo state.

Labour Party had asked the Court of Appeal to quash the comment of the trial court in the Federal High Court Owerri, insisting that Senator Athan Achonu won the party’s primaries.

In its Thursday ruling, the Court of Appeal Owerri, sitting in Abuja on Thursday, August 24, held that the appeal by the Labour Party was not necessary as the decision of the trial court was in its favour and that mere comment of the trial judge in the matter was not a judgment and should be discountenanced.

The party has accused Lamidi Apapa of misinforming the public by twisting the clear judgment of the appellate court.

Reacting, Ifoh said “It is therefore important to state that neither the Federal High Court Owerri nor the Court of Appeal Owerri, which sat in Abuja today made any orders in the matter other than for lack of locus standi against the plaintiff (Basil Maduka).

“Consequently, the status quo remains with Senator Athan Achonu as the validly nominated candidate of Labour Party for 2023 Imo governorship election

“With this Court of Appeal judgment and the endorsement of Senator Achonu by our national leader Peter Obi, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, the Labour Party National Chairman Julius Abure, and other stakeholders and party members, the dust has settled on the gubernatorial ticket issue. Achonu has received the governorship flag of the party and has since flagged off his campaign with a well-attended ceremony in Owerri on Tuesday.

We are, therefore, calling on the Labour Party members, Obidient faithful, and the general public to distance themselves from these falling and compromised members of the party who have since been shoved out of the party.