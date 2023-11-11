From George Onyejiuwa , Owerri

The Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Athan Achonu, has expressed optimism of emerging victorious in this Saturday’s Imo state.

Achonu said that Imo people and yearning for a change and have found the Labour Party and his eventual victory as the solution to Imo’s problems.

He stated this immediately after casting his vote at Numo Primary School, Umuchoke Umunomu, booth 008, in Ehime-Mbano LGA of Imo state.

According to him, the manner with which voters conducted themselves was impressive and speaks volumes of a community who is ready to produce the next governor of the state.

“The process is smooth at the moment. I have just cast my vote and as you can see, the voters are calm and have refused to be bought over. They know what they want.

“The truth remains that Imo people are tired of bad governance. They are tired of going hungry as a result of the APC misrule. And today, they have thronged out in their numbers to make a strong statement. They have all chosen the Labour Party as an alternative to solve the Imo problems.”

On the Electoral Umpire, he said the right should be done, insisting that the APC will not their way, following the clamour by Imo people for change.

He further expressed satisfaction at the turnout of voters, describing it as a show of love for him and the Labour Party.