From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The second term bid of Governor Hope Uzodinma received a further boost as the Imo state Joint Parliamentarian endorses him, saying that his performance has earned him a second term in office.

The organisation which comprises of serving and former state and federal legislators in the state has appealed to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) Sen Samuel Anyanwu and Sen Athan Achonu of the Labour Party ( LP) who are both members to support Governor Uzodinma who is their colleague for the 11 November 2023 gubernatorial polls based on his sterling performance in three and half years as governor of the state.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the spokesperson of the organisation, Hon Ezediaro Henry Uzoma, said that it is the first time both serving and former parliamentarians from the state are coming under one umbrella to take a common decision .

According to Hon Ezediaro, “This forum is a registered body of serving and former state/federal legislators of Imo State origin. The reason which led to birth of this all important forum is to foster unity of purpose and cohesion amongst legislators for good governance in the state. The importance of legislature in a presidential system of government cannot be overemphasised, thus this forum.

Continuing, he said: “Without fear of contradiction, Senator Hope Uzodinma has proved that seasoned legislators can make good administrators in the executive arm of government. With abundant verifiable developmental strides of Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo State, it is safe to say Senator Uzodinma has brought back the lost glory of Imo State as in the days of Dee Sam Mbakwe of the blessed memory.

“That as the saying goes, one good term deserves another, we unequivocally resolved that due to enormous projects and uncommon administrative capacity displayed by Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo State, he has mandate of entire members of Imo State Joint Parliament to seek reelection for another term of office of the governor, Imo State.

He added , ” We appeal to governorship candidates of other political parties especially those of the PDP and Labour Party who are equally former senators of Federal Republic of Nigeria to shelve their ambitions and support their colleague and incumbent governor for another term in office.

That this plea is predicated on good reasoning for Senators Samuel Anyanwu and Athan Achonu to support their colleague who is presently occupying the seat of power in the state for another term of four years.

‘That, with explicit assurance, Imo State Joint Parliament shall throw its weight behind either of the two upon expiration of Senator Hope Uzodinma second term in office by January 2028,” he stated.