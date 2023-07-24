By Sunday Ani

Humanitarian activist and social entrepreneur, Comrade Kennedy Iyere has thrown his weight behind the reelection bid of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, in the upcoming governorship election in November.

This was disclosed on Saturday, July 22, at a town hall meeting he held with major support groups of the Obidients Movement and their Coordinators from the 27 local government areas, and across the 301 electoral wards in the state.

During the meeting, titled, “Imo Obidients Town Hall Meeting” Iyere, who stated why he decided to support Uzodinma’s reelection bid, also noted that the meeting became imperative because more than 85 percent of the Obidients in Imo State would not hesitate to follow whichever direction he lead them.

He said: “I prefer Sen. Hope Uzodinma because of his passion for development; his interventions in human capital development, that has led to the creation of the SkillUpImo Project, which if properly implemented, will solve unemployment, grow youth enterprise, de-radicalize the youths and address insecurity.

“My own organisation, ‘Youths Off The Street Initiative (YOTSI),’ is willing and prepared to collaborate with the SkillUpImo Project and help to facilitate foreign grants and other donor funds, which will help to up-scale the operations and scope of the SkillUpImo Project for the benefit of Imo Indigenes.

“This strategic youth development initiative is one of its kinds in Nigeria. Beyond the youths, other young adults, women and men alike, are part of the beneficiaries of the SkillUpImo Project. Sen Uzodinma has proven that he is a 21st Century governor, who understands the power of technology, and the role it plays in the 21st Century digital economy.

“He knows the value of human capital and its role in promoting entrepreneurship and the growth of Micro, Small and Medium scale Entreprises (MSMEs), which is the surest way to enforce the accelerated growth of the GDP of Imo State.

“For such a Governor, who has such an uncommon goodwill and leadership charisma, I will not hesitate to give him my support. This is the reason I gathered the ‘Imo Obidients’ and enlightened them on the need to give their votes to Uzodinma for his re-election in the 2023 Imo guber poll.”

Iyere further said Uzodinma ranks best among the Imo governors since 1999, adding that his comparison is based on their individual performances.

He supported his assertion with the fact that Uzodinma has achieved and delivered more dividends of democracy to the people of Imo State than the combined achievements of Udenwa, Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha.

“Since 1999 till date, Uzodinma has done far better than any other Imo Governor. None of them has matched the record of Uzodinma in terms of infrastructure and human capital developments. Orlu Road, Okigwe Road, Mbaise Road, SkillUpImo Project, the growth of Imo Internatlly Generated Revenue (IGR) and Gross Domestic Products (GDP) are among the facts to prove his outstanding achievements,” he declared.

He promised to launch a grassroots people’s movement for Uzodinma, which will be driven by Imo voters, designed to mobilise and recruit voters across all the electoral wards for Uzodinma’s re-election. According to Iyere, all lovers of positive human development and economic emancipation would sign up for this movement, including teens, youths, young adults and the older voting populace.

“The Sign-Up-4-Hope Movement will be launched to exist as a grassroots people’s movement for Uzodinma. It is intended to help recruit the required critical mass of voters for his re-election. It is an independent organic ballot revolution for Uzodinma. I can assure you that more than 85 percent of Imo Obidients will join this movement because it is championed by Comrade Kennedy Iyere, who is their frontline leader.

“With my influence, I am certain that we will draw Imo Obidients to sign up for Uzodinma. They know me too well and they know my role in the evolvement of the Obidient Movement,” Iyere said.