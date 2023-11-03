..warn hoteliers against turning their rooms to rigging centre

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned any staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plotting to conive with politicians to rig the November, 11 governorship in Imo State to have a rethink or face the consequences of their action.

This is just as the group in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful has claimed that its intelligence gathering has revealed names of the officials of the commission drafted to aide rigging of votes in the State.

Powerful also noted that the names of the officials as well as their phone contacts is already known to IPOB. He alleged that the 27 officials have well paid to perfect the rigging in the all the Local Government Areas of the State.

Powerful pointed out that in as much as the group is not interested in the election in the State but added that they can not accept illegality Southeast .

He said “As much as IPOB does not get involved in the Nigeria fraudulent political selection called election, nevertheless, we are not going to be silent and watch the Nigeria Government use corrupt INEC officials to perpetuate evil in Imo State and by extension the Southeast Region.

“Everyone is familiar with INEC’s fraudulent activities during elections in Nigeria. INEC is not independent but fully dependent on the government in power or to any moneybag politician who lines their pockets.

“However, in this coming election in Imo State, INEC officials must very circumspect not to throw Imo State into crisis by becoming willing tools.

“IPOB members are not politicians and neither partisan, but we are against any political party or government that is toxic to our people.

“If you can’t stand the threat and can’t say no to bribes to suvert the will of Imo citizens, you have the time to back off. But should you subvert the will of the people, be ready for the consequences. Ndimo and IPOB intelligence in Imo State are watching”. Powerful said.

He continued “The IPOB intelligence has uncovered some INEC officials that have been drafted to various Imo State Local Government Areas to compromise election results.

“All these identified and named officials are from outside Imo State except one official. We advise every one of them to be professional or back off if they can’t be neutral and do their job honestly. If they insist on doing the dirty job, then they should get ready for the consequences”. Powerful warned.

On the alleged booking of all the hotel rooms in Imo ahead of the election, Powerful said “Those hotel owners in Owerri who have concluded plans to hand over their hotels from the 4th to 11th of November as rigging centers, should be careful not to jeopardize their businesses after the elections.

” It will be stupid of any hotel owner to sacrifice his hotel business for political expediency. They are hereby warned .

“IPOB hereby advise willing voters in Imo State to go out and vote their preferred governorship candidate and defend their votes on the November 11, 2023 governorship election”. Powerful stated.