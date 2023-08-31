From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has debunked the report of supporting the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Imo State governorship candidate, Samuel Anyanwu.

Ararume, in a statement yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Public Affairs, Bar Uche Anyanwu, said he was taken aback by the report and added that he was still a member of the APC.

According to him, the report was the handiwork of mischief makers who were bent on disparaging his soaring image.

“The attention of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has been drawn to the publications making rounds in the sections of the media that he has thrown his support behind the PDP governorship candidate for the Imo state governorship election.

“Senator Araraume hereby reiterates unequivocally that he is a bonafide member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and most recently was the Director of Trade and Economic Affairs (South) of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC), and has been fully engaged and in support of all APC activities at the national level.

“He has not made any pronouncements concerning any candidate in the Imo state governorship elections but reserves the right to endorse or not to endorse any candidate of his choice at the appropriate time, which is within his rights to decide.

“What is paramount to Senator Araraume is the safety of the good people of Imo state, their welfare, the ability to carry out their lawful business without fear of molestation and the effective delivery of the dividends of democracy, which includes preservation of institutions of good governance in Imo state.

“The rumours circulating are the fabrication and the work of mischief makers, who have always thought that the only way to advance their political fortunes in APC is to malign the name of Senator Ararume.

“When the APC party was being built and funded between 2014/2015 and supported to become victorious at the state and national levels, these individuals who have never delivered on any assignments given to them under the party were nowhere near the party.

“The same rumour merchants and their sycophants have never brought any real victory to the APC as a party, they only thrive on propaganda and divisive rhetorics.

“These divisive individuals should be advised to mind their business, focus on their immediate challenges and leave Senator Ararume alone.

“Finally, the said publications should be disregarded as the story is not the true representation of facts on the ground,” he said.