From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming Imo State governorship poll, Uche Ben Odunzeh, has vowed to unseat Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma is seeking reelection in the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Odunzeh told journalists yesterday at the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Owerri that he would address insecurity and youth restiveness.

According to him, the lack of essential amenities and the absence of employment opportunities for the youth had contributed to the rise in crime and unrest.

He said if elected, his government would invest in education and skills development, adding that by providing the youths with proper opportunities, they could become more productive members of the society and contributors to the state’s growth.

Also, he pledged to provide clean water, healthcare facilities, and better infrastructure across the state.

He stressed that a more secure and prosperous Imo State could only be achieved through concerted efforts to uplift the youth and address their needs.

He encouraged the people to join hands with him in building a better future for Imo State and emphasized that it was time for a new approach to governance that will prioritize the welfare of the youths and the overall well-being of residents.