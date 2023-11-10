From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Nigerian Police Force said it has deployed a total of 25, 565 personnel for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, even as the state command has received additional operational vehicles and other assets.

The supervising Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for the election, Frank Mbah disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Imo State Police Command headquarters, Owerri.

According to the DIG, over 10 Commissioners of Police have been deployed to the state for the election, as each of the 10 Area Commands in the state will be manned by a Commissioner of Police.

He said the personnel includes 35 units of Mobile Police Force, warning all those who may intend to cause trouble during the election to have a rethink , as according to him, 35 units of PMF personnel is a very strong presence of the PMF personnel, excluding other units of tactical teams/departments of the Nigerian Police Force, which means the police have sufficient punching arms to be able to deal with the situations.

Speaking about the vehicles and other assets, Mbah said the assets will help them in no small measure in strengthening their capacity to deliver on their mandate during the election.

“Our mandate is very clear, to provide a safe and conducive environment for the conduct of the polls. Our duty is to provide a level playing field for all the political actors, citizens, election observers, INEC officials and journalists, to be able to carry out their assignments, unhindered, unmolested and unintimidated”.

He expressed gratitude to the IGP and the citizens, whose taxes made it possible for the procurement of the assets.

The supervising DIG listed the newly deployed vehicles to include; 80 trucks, over 20 Buffalos, over 20 Hilux vehicles, while they were expecting more, including additional Armored Personnel Carriers, over 20 gun trucks, among others.

On the practicability of the IGP’s directive that no police personnel should escort any VIP on the election day, the DIG said the Nigerian Police has Rule of Engagement it has been operating with and the officers being deployed on election duties, being professionals will abide by the Rules of Engagement to the later.