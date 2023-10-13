From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ahead of the November 11 Imo gubernatorial polls a civil group , “the Center For Transparency Advocacy (CTA) is to deploy 100 observers across the state who would be trained on election observation electoral act 2022 and adherence to INEC election guidelines.

The organization also disclosed plans to open an election day situation room in Owerri, the state capital to receive reports in real time from the field observers.

Madam Faith Nwadishi – the Executive Director of the Group (CTA) stated this at a one day stakeholders meeting yesterday in Owerri, the Capital of Imo state , in preparation towards off cycle Imo gubernatorial polls.

According to Nwadishi, while 17 political parties are sponsoring candidates in the gubernatorial contest, the current number of registered voters in the state for the poll stands at 2,419,922, with a significant number expected to cast their votes across 4,744 polling units.

The CTA Executive Director who decried the culture of apathy for governorship elections by the electorate, vote selling and buying,misinformation and disinformation by some sections of the media, lack of adequate security architecture and logistics arrangement as well as flagrant abuse of voluntarily signed Peace Accords by politicians before elections , appealed to politicians to rein in their supporters, respect other candidates. shun the use of abusive words and violence.

Professor Sylvia Agu, Imo state, Resident Electoral Commissioner in a message on the occasion disclosed that a total of 47,52b PVCs had been distributed between September and October respectively for the exercise, adding that the commission had already distributed non sensitive materials to the various LGA offices which had been dispatched to polling units level.

“As we speak, there is a ceremony on going for the publication of register of voters to the chairmen of political parties at INEC headquarters, Imo state for the forth coming elections in line with the requirements of the electoral acts 2023 as amended.

Also in a bid to test the functionality and adaptability of BVAs in readiness to the said election, the REC said that the commission would conduct a credibility test of BVAs in form of MOCK ACCREDITATION in three polling units in each of the 3 senatorial zones in the state.

Also, chairman of the state council of traditional rulers / community policing- HRH Eze Emmanuel Okeke represented by the Eze Igwe of Nkwesi Ancient Kingdom -HRH Eze Dele Odigbo said that the monarchs in all the 605 autonomous communities in the state are on the same page with INEC, security agencies and all other critical stakeholders for a hitch free poll on November 11, adding that sensitization of youths in all the 4,000 polling units is on going

“Your task of enhancing transparent election is receiving impetus from us and Imo is ready for free and fair election”.

The meeting featured goodwill messages by representatives of security agencies, NOA, professional bodies, CSOs, town union leaders as well as interactions and conversations relating to the November 11 governorship election in the state which was moderated by Chief Emeka Ononamadu, erstwhile Enugu State Resident Electoral Commissioner.