From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group, Take Back Imo State for Good (TBISG) under the Labour Party (LP) has expressed its support for the governorship aspirant of the party, Tobechukwu Ehirim in the forthcoming prinaries election in the State.

The group noted that the political party that is most positioned to berth the Imo State renaissance is unarguably the Labour Party.

In a statement by the Director of Communication of TBISG, Mr. Bright Okoro, it called on the stakeholders to ensure the pick the best candidate during the primaries election.

“As the Labour Party LP holds its Gubernatorial Primaries for Imo State in a few weeks, we must call on the Stakeholders to make competency, capacity, compassion, character and commitment to the common good the linchpin in the choice of the best candidate to lead the Labour Party challenge for the next occupant of Douglas House, ditto the High Office of Governor of Imo State.

Dr. Pharmacist Tobechukwu Justice (T.J) Ehirim famous with the good people of Imo State, with the Labour Party faithfuls and with the Obidient Movement as Dr. T.J Ehirim is the right man to lead the Labour Party challenge for the High Office of Governor of Imo State. He is the one the cap fits, and he fits the bill.

“The graduate of Pharmacy from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka who hails from Umuele-Amazano in Umuakah, Imo State has shown unrivaled capacity and competency in everything he does. Dr. T.J Ehirim is a Scholar and a professional with laurels in his chosen field.

“He rose to the position of a Director in the Public Health sector in South Africa, and as a Philanthropist he has in many ways impacted his Community through the instrumentality of the T.J Ehirim Foundation.

Dr. T.J Ehirim is among the foremost believers and profound support base of the Labour Party in Imo State. He donated materials and a vehicle to the Party when most people thought that the Labour Party was just a flash in the pan. He along with several Obidients pioneered the 40 Million Ballots For Peter Obi. And Dr. T.J Ehirim is a proud protege of Peter Gregory Obi as well as being one of the Proudest Leaders of the Obidient Movement in Imo State.

T.J is a leading light in the Obidient Family worldwide. He is apparently the most prepared to do intellectual and ideological battle with the APC in Imo State. He has the greatest connection with the Obidient Family in Imo State and without a modicum of doubt Imo State has about the 5th most vibrant Obidient Movement in Nigeria thanks to the input of Dr. T.J Ehirim and the many supporters of Peter Gregory Obi in Imo State.

“Dr. Ehirim has in so many ways supported the massive stride of the Labour Party at home and abroad. In seeking the Ticket of the Labour Party to lead the challenge for the Douglas House in Owerri, T.J is saying to the Labour Party ‘here am I send me’ to retire the non-performing party in Imo State, and Take Back Imo State for Good.

“He is saying that having lived and worked in an organized place and having risen to an enviable height in the Public Health Care sector in South Africa, he can replicate the same in Imo State for the good of ndi’Imo.

“Through the T.J Ehirim Foundation he has been able to do a lot, but if he becomes Governor of Imo State T.J Ehirim will most definitely make Imo State the pride of ndi’Imo and Nigerians in general because he is coming to the fray with a great resume of excellence, exposure and service to humanity.

“We therefore call on the Labour Party leadership and all the delegates who shall elect the gubernatorial candidate of our great party, LP for Imo State to choose the most prepared and the most competent of the Aspirants. And without equivocation we believe that Dr. T.J Ehirim fits the bill”. The statement said.

