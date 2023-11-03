From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Immediate past Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah has declared that the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodimma would consolidate the ongoing massive development in Imo State.

Opiah spoke at the Ohaji/Egbema LGA Secretariat, Mmahu, Egbema, on Thursday, when he led All Progressives Congress (APC) members to a campaign rally in support of the governor’s second term bid.

Addressing the large crowd, which had the Orlu Zonal Chairman of the party, Kelvin Ugwu who represented the APC State Working Committee, in attendance, Opiah informed the people on why they must come out in their numbers on November 11 and vote for Uzodimma again.

The former Minister said that Uzodimma means well for Ohaji/Egbema people and indeed Imo citizens, judging by the dividends of democracy he has delivered so far.

He said that the governor had built a General Hospital in the area and sited a campus of the state-owned University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, (UAES) at Umuagwo Ohaji.

He also said that the governor had ensured that peace reigned in the area within “this period of insecurity in some parts of the state, such that Ohaji/Egbema can be called the “most peaceful LGA in Imo State.”

Opiah further said that the Uzodimma-led administration has commenced repair of major roads in the council, adding that the planned dredging of Orashi River will definitely make the LGA the economic hub of the state.

“The governor’s love for our area became manifest with my nomination for appointment as Minister before the expiration of the Buhari administration.

“Ohaji/Egbema is APC and APC is Ohaji/Egbema. A vote for Uzodimma is a vote for our son including me, he facilitated my appointment as Minister. Today, we have a campus of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri at Abezi, Egbema courtesy of my stay as a federal Minister and our able Governor increased the number of universities in our area with UAES. If we give him another opportunity, he will do more. I can proudly stand to say he has done more for us to vote for him again,” Opiah explained.

Zonal Chairman the party, Ugwu, said that Opiah as the apex leader of the APC in the council, had united the party there. He noted that they were committed to the interest of the governor in the state.

In their separate speeches, House of Assembly member for Ohaji/Egbema, Dr Uzoma Osuoha and the LGA Chairman of APC, Obioma Obasi, praised the leadership qualities of the former Minister, assuring that with him, the governor would be victorious in the area at the Nov 11 poll.