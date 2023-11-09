…And don’t sale your votes

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Civil Society Groups, the ReadytoLeadAfrica (RTLA), Youth for Peace Development Network and Nigeria Youth Futures Fund( NYFF) have advised Imo youths not to hire themselves out to politicians as political thugs in this Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

This is even as they have admonished the people especially the youths not to sale their votes as it is their future but to make the right choice .

They also reminded the youths that it is only the living that will enjoy the dividends of democracy , stressing that election is not war and that they should respect the choices of others.

Speaking to Journalists during a road show in Owerri to sensitize the youths yesterday , the Convener, Miss Eneberi Chizoba said that the group want a peaceful election and that the youths of the state should not hire themselves out to politicians as thugs who will be used to cause violence during and after the governorship polls.

She said : ” We , the Civil Society Groups want a peaceful election on Saturday and this is the major reason for this road show. We are doing this to sensitize the people especially the youths that in this governorship election they should shun violence and should not hire themselves out to politicians as thugs for money who be used to cause violence. We are also telling the youths not to sale their votes as they will be selling their future for pittance.

It is only when you are alive that you can enjoy the dividends of democracy . Don’t die for any politician, because you will die for nothing . ”

Also , Amb Hakeem Peters of the ReadytoLeadAfrica ,called on the people of Imo state to come out and vote and to shun violence. He pointed out that this election is for the people to make their choice of a new governor of the state and not a war .

” We are calling on the people of Imo state to come out on Saturday to cast their votes and we are also telling the youths not allow themselves to be used as thugs who will be used to cause violence. Therefore , the essence of this road show is to further sensitize the youths to avoid been used as canon folders by politicians. We are all Imo people and after this election we are still Imo people, and will remain in Imo . We are particular about the process and not the out come because most election disputes arises as a result of the process” . He noted .