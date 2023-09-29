From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ben Odunzeh Uche, has said he would win the November 11 governorship poll.

Uche stated this when Imo State Students Council of Chiefs which comprised of all the tertiary institutions in the state, endorsed him, and promised to campaign for him across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the students,

Okereafor Valentine chigaemezu, Onyeso Godswill Ohaiagu, Jude, Samuel Nathan and Nnajiofor Princess, in a statement noted that only Odunzeh can liberate Imo State from the doldrums.

In their prayers, they said their decision to back Odunzeh was absolute and they they called on other candidates and elder statesmen to cue behind him.

Again, they called on leaders and former governors of the state, like Chike Udenwa, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Emeka Ihedioha, and Chief Ohakim to support Odunzeh

They vowed to resist any attempt by the state government or corrupt officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the election.

“As the eyes of the gods, we have chosen Hon. Odunzeh and it has been confirmed. Nothing is going to stop his emergence and anyone that will thwart this will face the wrath,” the statement added.