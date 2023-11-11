From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has again rejected the request by the Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party to stop the party’s candidate, Attam Achonu, from contesting the governorship election in Imo State on the platform of the party.

The request brought by the faction through its counsel, Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed (SAN), was rejected by the judge on Friday for being premature.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his ruling, held that he had perused the affidavit evidence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and that of Apapa’s side and found contentious issues that cannot be resolved through the ex-parte motion as sought by Apapa’s side.

Justice Ekwo said from the totality of the claims by Apapa’s faction and the counter claims of INEC, the dispute is deeply rooted and cannot be resolved through granting of interim injunction as requested by Apapa’s group.

Justice Ekwo has ordered the two parties to appear before him on November 23 to present their cases for determination on merit instead of ex-parte application.