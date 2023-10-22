From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Campaign for Democracy (CD), South East zone has said it is fully druming support for Senator Athan Achonu to become the next governor of Imo State after the November Governorship poll.

A statement signed by Ibe Chukwu, chairman and Iheukwumere Emele, secretary, and made available in Umuahia, the group said they would soon start a house to house campaign for the Labour Party (LP) candidate.

“CD has looked at the pedigree of all the candidates jostling for the governorship position in Imo come November and found out that Achonu of the LP has all it takes to move Imo to the next level.

“Imo has not in any way fared better all these years and we believe this is the time to the state forward and we believe candidate of the Labour Party will do that.”

“To actualize this, all arrangements have been made for our move to imo state for house to house campaign to vote for Lp candidate senator Athan Achonu”, the statement added.