From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State,Tony Ejiogu has appealed to the security agencies to protect the electorates in the forthcoming November governorship election in the State.

According to Ejiogu, the people of the State are desirous of change but however noted that they would be relying on the security agencies in the State to give them protection as they come out to vote candidates of their choice.

Ejiogu who stated this while paying a courtesy call to the ancient Obube kingdom,Ngwoma in Owerri North Local Government Area where the creation of Imo was decided noted that presence of the security personels will boost the confidence of the voters to come out in large numbers.

He said “There’s a wind of change blowing across this nation. Our people are desirous to sign a new social contract, hence everybody should be bold enough to come out on November 11th to vote and secure their votes.

“I equally call on our security agencies to ensure the safety of all, we want to bring about good governance,” Ejiogu said.

Meanwhile, the APGA candidate has assured that his government will transform the State and restored it back to its past glory.

Recalling the history of the people of Ngwoma he regretted that the community has suffered so much neglect especially in terms of infrastructure, promising that he would provide the people with the dividends of democracy if elected d into office.

This he pointed out made him to visit the ancient community to commend them for their patience loyalty throughout the past years.

He said “The historic community of Ngwoma was where Imo State’s creation was first decided in 1976 and Owerri declared the capital. But despite its strategic and historic significance, the community has suffered gross neglect by the government, evidenced by the lack of any meaningful public infrastructure in the entire community”.

“The discussion to create Imo started in this community (Ngwoma), the late traditional ruler, Eze A.I Onukogu was the Chairman of that Committee, he played a vital role in the creation of the state”. Ejiogu said.

He added “I thought it wise to come back to Ngwoma and pay homage to one of the founding fathers of the State and as well seek the land’s blessings in my determination to rebuild Imo state for developmental strides”.

During the visit, Ejiogu paid homage to the palace of their late king who played a crucial role in securing the creation of the Imo State and visited the historic site of the meeting where the creation of the State was agreed upon in 1976.

He was welcomed to the community by a massive crowd and community leaders from the area including Chief Samuel Akujiuobi and Chief Ernest Onukogu, who commended him for remembering them .

Speaking during the visit, Akujiuobi said “Sir Tony Ejiogu is an exceptional leader, we are praying for him to succeed because he means well for our people, we need a progressive-minded leader, who would create an enabling environment for business to thrive and for the state to prosper,”.