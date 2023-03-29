•Imo lost something good –Ahamba

From George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has unexpectedly withdrawn from contesting the governorship race under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ihedioha in a letter to the PDP National Chairman, dated March 27, cited personal sacrifice and for “a consensus candidate” of the party as reasons for dropping out of the race.

His withdrawal leaves PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as the sole candidate for the party primary slated for April 14 and the gubernatorial poll scheduled for November.

Ihedioha was last Tuesday in Abuja screened and cleared by the party to participate in the primary alongside Anyanwu.

The former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in his withdrawal letter said: “As I turned 58 last Friday March 24, I had cause to reflect on so many things, including the state of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Having been a member since its formation in 1998, I align myself with the request made by our state chapter to the National Working Committee (NWC) for a consensus choice of candidate regarding the 2023 governorship primary in the interest of harmony and unity of the party. I have elected to make the personal sacrifice of withdrawing from further participation in the processes leading to the emergence of the gubernatorial candidate.”

Ihedioha who said the decision was a tough one to make, appealed for the understanding of associates, admirers and particularly electorate who have over the years aligned themselves and identified with his political aspirations.

His withdrawal, however, elicited the reaction of elder statesman and legal luminary, Chief Mike Ahamba, who said “If its is true that he has withdrawn from contesting the PDP primaries in Imo, it means that the state has lost something good.”