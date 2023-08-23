From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ben Odunzeh, has appealed to Sen Rochas Okorocha, Emeka Ihedioha and Ikedi Ohakim and Ifeanyi Ararume to support him.

Odunzeh, in a statement yesterday, made the appeal when he hosted youth leaders from the state on a consultative meeting.

He promised to always listen to them and to be a bridge between the youths and the elders

According to him, the former governors should not sit on the fence but should close the gap of effective leadership in the state by passing the button of leadership to the youths.

Also, he told the youth leaders of his blueprint for the state with the promise of being selfless and to vigorously tackle unemployment and decade infrastructure.

On their part, the youth leaders who maintained that the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state will not be business as usual, assured the NNPP Candidate whom they described as one of them, of their support.