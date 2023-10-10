…berates Uzodinma over 4,000 job promise to youths

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Julius Abure-led Labour Party (LP), has insisted that Senator Athan Achonu is its legitimate candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

The Supreme Court in September affirmed Senator Achonu as the rightful candidate for the November 11 election in Imo State.

Achonu is vying to become the first physically challenged governor in the nation on the LP platform in the off-circle election taking place in the State.

Basil Maduka, candidate of the Apapa Lamidi-led faction of the party had objected and challenged Achonu’s candidature at both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, however, the supreme court dismissed the case on the grounds that it lacked locus standi.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, leadership of the LP, led by Tanko Yunusa, Chief spokesperson of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, said Senator Achonu has been cleared by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the LP to fly its flag.

According to the him, “Few weeks ago, the leadership and members of the Obidient family led by our principal, Peter Obi, were in Owerri, Imo state capital to flag off the governorship campaign of the Labour Party candidate, Distinguished Senator Athan Achonu. Present at the flag-off were many other leaders of the party and Obidient family including the Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, members of the National Working Committee and National Assembly members, including various stakeholders and party members.

“At the function, our Principal called all the Obidient family members in Imo state to file behind the Labour Party Candidate, Senator Achonu. He also said that Achonu stands tallest amongst other candidates in the contest having developed a programme well suited for Imolites which will end hunger, insecurity, unemployment which is very prevalent in the state under the current leadership.

“His nomination has since been adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the courts in the land including the Supreme Court have given recognition to Senator Achonu’s candidacy.

“I lay this foundation so as to make clarification on the directive by our Principal on who the Obidient Family and lovers of democracy, particularly in Imo state must file behind. The directive is very clear and unambiguous.”

Yunusa added that the 4,000 employment promised to young people in the state by governor Hope Uzordinma were a laughable, fake political statement and that they were wise not to be seduced by it.

The LP chieftain further claimed attempts by some politicians to poach into the Obidient Family and pursue an Identity Theft agenda to misdirect some of the party’s family members.

He warned that no other person should be recognized as coordinator of the Obidient movement except Obi himself.

“We are aware that the intimidating activities of the Obidients all over have driven fears into them and the thought of confronting these followers of Peter Obi in the November 11 election has thrown spanners into their midst.

“We are also not unmindful of huge resources being deployed by the state government as well as 4,000 fake job promises being offered to our members in order to poach them. As laughable as these offers and promises are, the Imo youths are much more intelligent and are not gullible . They can’t compromise their future because of the antics of some failed politicians who have raped Imo state and have encouraged insecurity for their selfish interest.

“A new Imo is POssible again. A state where peace and security shall be the paramount of the government, a state where the youth will be assured of their future and no fake political promises will be given. A state where the resources of the state will be used purely for the development of the state and not for personal use of a few.A better Imo state is ‘Athanable’ and Athan Achonu will emerge victoriously.” He said.