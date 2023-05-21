From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A Socio – Cultural Organisation of the people of Orsu council area of Imo state, Odimma Orsu Initiative ( ODI) has urged the militia groups operating in the communities of Orsu , to accept the offer amnesty in a bid to quell the insecurity ravaging the area.

The Group disclosed that they have resolved to partner with the state government to end insecurity in their land , and have also approached the state government and requested that the proposed amnesty for militia groups in Orsu Council should be gazetted .

The resolution was contained in communique signed by His Royal Highness , Eze Ezekiel Nwokedi and Barr Remi Ezedioramma – Agwuezie , President and Secretary of Odimma Orsu Initiative respectively, after the summit of stake holders held in Owerri, the Imo state capital at the weekend .

Eze Nwokedi said that the amnesty has become necessary following lingering insecurity in Orsu council area of the state which has led to wanton destruction of property / infrastructure and destabilization of economic activities in the past three years .

The communique which read in part stated : ” That armed militia gangs operating and illegally occupying communities in Orsu council are requested to take advantage of amnesty already granted by the state government ,surrender and submit their arms to the local authorities within two weeks .

The communities in Orsu should bring up names of repentant “Umuoma” ( Militia gang )to the Odimma Orsu Initiative for onward submission to government for the purposes of the amnesty programme. ”

Continuing , ” that the summit also agreed to the setting up of a united Vigilante outfit that will partner with the security agencies in the State to restore peace in Orsu land “.