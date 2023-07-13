Berates Ideato Reps member for attacking Gov Uzodinma

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A group, Imo Political Awareness Group (IPAG), has allegedly accused the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of being responsible for the upsurge insecurity ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial polls in the state.

The group also called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Director of the Department of State Services to beam its search light on the activities of members of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) in the state.

This is just as the group also slammed the Imo state PDP chieftain and Member representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives ,Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere of accusing governor Hope Uzodinma of responsible for the intractable insecurity in the state.

The convener of the group, Mr Collins Opurozor, who made the allegation on Thursday at a press briefing in Owerri, the Imo state capital said that these “anti- Imo elements in the opposition PDP have once again commenced their onslaught against the state.

The erstwhile Publicity Secretary and member of the Imo PDP said: “What we now find extremely disturbing is that, as the November 11th governorship election in the state approaches, these anti-Imo elements in the opposition PDP have once again commenced their onslaughts against the state. They create uproar in the East, and strike in the West, and ask Imo people to blame the government. But the people have come to realize that when the witch cries at night and the baby dies in the morning, it is unnecessary to ask who killed the baby.

“They have even criticized the Governor for visiting Lagos to make peace between our own brothers in Lagos and the Government and people of that State! This is an initiative which Ndigbo all over the world have applauded, yet the unrepentant enemies of peace in Imo State still consider it a taboo. This is mind-boggling. In short, they have vowed that until and unless they are allowed to impose themselves on the State, Imo shall never be safe again. This is their article of faith and campaign mantra.

“Gentlemen of the press, we invite you to investigate the circumstances that led to the recent mass resignation of seven members of the Imo State Working Committee of PDP. The level of deceit in Imo State is outrageous. Visit the Secretariat of the Party in Owerri and ask questions about the attack by bandits that occurred at the place on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Seek to find out who brought the bandits and for which purpose. Also ask for explanations as to the cause of the disagreement between the bandits and their masters, and the reason they levied brutal attack on the building, leaving everything therein thoroughly damaged.

“Also, we call on you to seek to establish why the Party and their Governorship Candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, decided never to let the police know about the attack, thereby forcing some SWC members to dump the party.”

Mr Opurozor who wondered why a Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a member of the same Imo PDP and a member of the House of Representatives would turn around to blame governor Uzodinma over insecurity in the state.

He said: “For us as a civil society group, it is alarming, and provocative too, that a member of this same PDP in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, would turn around to accuse the Governor of the state of fuelling insecurity in Imo. Within twenty-four hours, the Ideato-born lawmaker addressed a press conference, issued another press statement and made two television appearances, all targeted at twisting the narrative and disparaging the governor of the state.

Is it not curious that Ikenga would accuse the governor of perpetrating electoral fraud using Ebubeagu security agents, yet he could not tell his audience how he, a self-confessed critic of the Uzodinma administration, won his own election even while he was in Abuja without a single member of the Ebubeagu outfit seen nor any gunshot fired in the entire Ideato Federal Constituency on election day?

Is it not shocking that Ikenga, by his own admission, would decline to participate in a pan-Igbo meeting in Abuja convened by Ohanaeze Ndigbo which was aimed at permanently resolving the security situation in the region? How could he then turn around to accuse Governor Uzodinma, who provided the lofty initiative, leadership and resources for such patriotic engagement, of not showing commitment to resolving the issue?

Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere needs to be reminded that part of his mandate as a parliamentarian is not to fight personal battles, settle age-long scores and make new enemies for Ideato people, which will certainly hamper the progress of the land. Ikenga made a lot of promises to his constituents before he was elected, including that he would restructure Nigeria. Time is ticking very fast, and the impression which most enlightened people within Ideato get from his renewed unprovoked attacks on Governor Uzodinma is that he is already looking for excuses not to come home and hold constituency briefings to render account for his representation.

It is telling that, even when Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere has refused to respond to a very weighty statement credited to a civil society organization called Citizens Center for Democracy Awareness (CCDA) since May 25, 2023, in which he was described as a strong sympathizer and supporter of the non-state actors that create insecurity and enforce sit-at-home in the South East, he has instead chosen to unsheathe his sword and go after Governor Uzodinma, who has effectively tamed the menace of insecurity in Imo, rekindled confidence in the people and restored the integrity of the institutions of state.

We are aware that Ikenga’s latest outbursts have created mass resentment in Ideato against the combative style of representation which he has adopted. Also, we have credible intelligence that prominent individuals and groups have started to mass together in Ideato to kickstart the process of his recall from the House of Representatives,” he submitted.