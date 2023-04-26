Flays comment on recent PDP defectors to APC

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has come under heavy attacks following his utterance bothering on the November, 11 governorship election in the State and claims that the three lawmakers from PDP who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were irrelevant to the party.

Anyanwu who is the National Secretary of PDP had countered a recent media publication which reported that Uzodinma would be victorious after the November, 11 governorship election in the State.

In the said publication, Anyanwu had insisted that he would defeat Uzodinma despite the defection of the lawmakers and their supporters to APC.

Responding to his comment, the Special Adviser to Uzodinma on Public Communications, Collins Ughala, affirmed that the governor’s achievements in all spheres will definitely be a boost to overcome all his opponents in the election including Anyanwu.

Ughala noted that Anyanwu is only playing a mind game with his constant utterances and reiterated that his antics will fail him after the election.

Ughala said “Samuel Anyanwu, the so-called governorship candidate of the PDP for the November 11 governorship election, is engaging in kindergarten talks, playing mind games, and expecting responses in order to put himself in the discussion.

“Imo people don’t factor him as any serious contender for the governorship election. That’s why he is playing to please the gallery in order to be discussed. Imo people know that he is not ready for the governorship election. Those who watch wrestling and boxing know that he is playing mind games, and mind games don’t win matches, but hard work and experience do.

“Any sincere person who knows what happened in Imo in terms of insecurity and what Governor Hope Uzodinma has done to tame the tide won’t believe Samdaddy.

“Samdaddy couldn’t have dreamt of running for election in the heat of insecurity if the election was to hold in 2021 or thereabout. But he is running for election now and campaigning because the governor has restored peace”. Ughala said.

Speaking on the defected lawmakers, Ughala said “Ordinarily, nobody should expect him to clap for the governor who has successfully harvested his key supporters. The crisis in the PDP is enough to make him go berserk.

“He is a human being, and he has the right to be angry. The defection of Hon. Bede Eke, Hon Henry Nwawuba, and Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya is a great shock to him, and he is yet to recover from it.

“When an individual loses something so dear to him, especially human beings, he may talk too much to ease off his pain. That is what Samdaddy is doing – easing off the pains of losing three House of Representatives members with thousands of supporters.

“Put yourself in Samdaddy’s shoes and understand his plight. The trio took the remainder of the soul of the PDP.

“Samdaddy is engaging in face-saving antics, and that is why he is trying to talk big to announce his presence. Unfortunately, no one has noticed him because there is no vacancy in the government house,” Ughala insisted.