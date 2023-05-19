From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As part of its resolve to socially and economically enhance the development of Imo State, a review plan from 2023 to 2034 was drafted by stakeholders from various fields during a summit organised by the office of the Chief Economic Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The summit provided opportunities for the stakeholders to proffer solutions to insecurity, unemployment, power supply, malfunctions in education, access to good water supply, roads, rehabilitating and construction of more industries among others.

Chief Economic Adviser to the governor Professor Kenneth Amaeshi, in his remarks at the ceremony, explained the reasons behind the government’s future plan for the State.

According to him, “The essence of the meeting is to share our thoughts with the public, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma is keen to create a development plan for ten years and my office is supervising and supporting that, we would validate what we have created with the critical stakeholders selected from the government, civil societies, private sectors and the media.

“As you can see, we had a lot of inputs, some of the plans we brought before them were challenged in a constructive manner and we are happy that the participants offered their ideas.

Amaeshi however pointed out that the whole idea was to allow continuity in government with or without the governor as the chief executive of the State.

“The governor is thinking beyond himself and looking into the future, if he comes back, he will not stay beyond four years but the development plan continues, this is to motivate those coming after him and we’re looking at the House of Assembly making it binding on incoming government to follow the plan,” Amaeshi said.