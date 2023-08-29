…tells youths ,don’t be afraid of armoured tanks

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state people’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Sen Samuel Anyanwu has declared that the Imo government House has been vacant since 29 May 2023 and that he will be the next occupant after the November 11 governorship polls .

He said that the die is already cast and that he is battle to ensure that Imo is taken back from this current administration that has been marked with too much blood shed and frustration of the people of the state.

Sen Anysnwu who stated this on Tuesday during the inauguration of party’s governorship campaign council at the party’s secretariat in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Said He: “let me tell you , I see nobody in Douglas House ( Imo government House), that place is empty since May 29, 2023 and we will take over the Douglas House after the 11 November governorship election, our youths will not be killed again, our economy will boom again, the abandoned council areas will work again. ”

The Imo PDP gubernatorial candidate and also the National Secretary of the Party said when the propaganda of the Imo government that he was the placeholder for Hope Uzodinma for the November Imo state gubernatorial election election failed, that the government turned around to accused him and the PDP of being responsible for the insecurity in the state.

” Earlier the Imo government propagandists had gone to town that I was the placeholder for Uzodinma in the November gubernatorial election but when that failed they turned around to accuse me and the PDP as sponsors of the insecurity in the state. We gone round the 27 LGAs during our consultations and we were al.ways received with enthusiasm by the people. Let ( Uzodinma ) also go without his armoured tanks. So, am calling on the youths to come out and vote and nobody will kill you I can assure you of that. ”

Earlier, the state chairman, Engr Charles Ugwu who inaugurated the members of the party governorship campaign council headed by Hon Ugochiynere Ikenga Imo, which includes members of ex- governor Okorocha’s Rescue mission and senator Ifeanyi Ararume’s Destiny Organisation.

He said that the main task of the party and its partners is to sweep out the failed APC administration from Imo state government House in November 11,2023.

“Our major task as party is to flush out this APC administration of waste and killings and it requires all hands to be on deck and I believe we have all it takes to achieve because we have the people behind us “.