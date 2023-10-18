From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Government has handed over a fully equipped ultra modern hospital to the Anglican Dioceses of Ohaji/Egbema for effective management.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Prosper- Ohayagha Success made the official hand over of the hospital on behalf of the state government to the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema, The Rt. Revd Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku on Monday.

Ohayagha in his speech while officially handing over the 42-bed hospital project built with the 13% derivation funds of the Imo State Oil Producing Development Areas Commission (ISOPADEC) said that the hospital is built to cater for the health challenges of the people arround the oil producing areas of the State .

He said”the Governor in his wisdom decided to put the hospital in the hands of the missionaries so that they can show compassion to the sick people of the area,he sees the church as the best bet to manage the hospital very well”.

The commissioner added that similar hospitals has also been built in other oil producing council areas of Oguta and Oru East, which he noted will also be handed over to the missionaries for management.

Speaking on the facilities already put in the place, the Commissioner said that he is hundred percent confident that it will serve its purpose.

Receiving the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) and the key of the hospital, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema, Rt. Reverend Collins Oparaojiaku, thanked the Governor , Hope Uzodimma for considering the church worthy of managing the hospital.

The Bishop who expressed surprise at the governor’s consideration of the church for the management of the hospital promised not to disappoint him.

The cleric also commended the State government for accepting to take care of the salaries of the staff of the hospital for a year.

While appreciating the Governor for his show of love to his people during his speech at at the occasion, the traditional ruler of Umuokanne/Abakuru autonomous Community, Eze Matthew Nwokoma assured of the security of the hospital .