From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the flagrant disobedience on the abolished illegal motor parks in Imo State by touts and other commuters,governor Hope Uzodinma has directed that henceforth a stringent measure be adopted to permanently check their excesses.

The state commissioner for transport, Chief Rex Anunobi, who disclosed the governor’s decision after a meeting with stakeholders in the transport sector on Wednesday, said that defaulters may be jailed depending on their offence ,tried by a mobile court.

He stated further that the “new order” is part of governor Uzodimma’s effort to keep to his promise of urban renewal in the state.

Anunobi regretted that the illegal motor parks and touts operating in them have been the cause of nuisance in the capital city which he noted has resulted to traffic congestions.

He announced that some designated parks have been approved by the state government for use ,just as he also disclosed the relocation of the Imo State Transport Company (ITC) to Owerri/Onitsha road.