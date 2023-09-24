From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State Government through the Ministry of Culture and Creative Arts, in collaboration with GK Movie Productions, has flagged off the “Maiden Imo Film Festival” scheduled to hold between December 21 and 23, in the state capital.

Imo State Government officials as well as popular Nollywood actors and movie producers, including Andy Best Production and Samaco Movie Production, among others, attended the event.

Flagging off the film festival yesterday in Owerri, the special guest at the event and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Owerri, Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie, commended GK Movie Productions for the initiative, stressing the need for citizens to always put the progress of the state first before any other thing.

He noted that the film festival would further project the image of the state that had produced great stars in the industry in a more positive light.

Anyaehie said the festival would not only project the state as a hub of film production, but also enhance the tourism potential of the state and also harness her human potential and increase revenue generation.

He maintained that the shared prosperity government of Governor Hope Uzodinma was to develop all sectors of both human capital and infrastructure.

The Commissioner for Culture and Creative Arts, Mazi Uche Ohia, said the flag-off of the film festival was an epoch-making event that had never been witnessed since the creation of the state.

According to him, the beautiful initiative to have the event in Imo State elicited joy among his ministry and state government officials because it was in line with the objectives of the 3R Shared Prosperity administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma towards raising the profile of the state in tourism, film making and human development.

For these reasons, he added, the proposal received express approval from the state government, as he appreciated the director of GK Movie Productions, Mr.Uzoma Etumnu Anyaehie for the wonderful idea that would bring many benefits to the state.

Speaking on his motivation, the Director of GK Movie Production, Mr. Uzoma Anyaehie, disclosed that the need to project Imo State as a major destination for tourism and filmmaking in the country spurred him to come up with the idea of organizing the state’s first film festival.