From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has inducted 180 new special marshals in Imo.

The induction took place during the year 2023 FRSC Special Marshals Sectoral Workshop, in Owerri, on Friday.

Speaking at the event, FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Ali-Biu, commended the new special marshals for volunteering to fill the manpower needs of the corps and expressed hope that the inductees would not disappoint the trust vested in them.

Speaking on the theme, “Volunteerism in Road Safety Management: Limits and Possibilities “, Ali-Biu, represented by Deputy Corps Marshal Angela Agenge, urged the new special marshals to represent the corps in good light while abiding by the corps’ guidelines and rules of engagement.

Also speaking, National Coordinator of the FRSC special marshals, Mr John Ugbebor, commended the Imo Command of the corps for organising the event and advised the new inductees to take advantage of the workshop to understand their relationship with regular marshals for greater synergy.

Also, the corps’ Zonal Commanding Officer for Zone RS9, Ocheja Ameh, urged the new special marshals to give their best to the corps in the areas of public enlightenment, traffic control and management of order on the roads among others.

Sector Commander of the FRSC in Imo, Mr Evaristus Ebeniro, said that the 180 new inductees were selected out of 225 applicants, having passed the corps’ performance evaluation tests.

He advised the new special marshals to selflessly dedicate to duty while remaining obedient and compliant to rules and regulations guiding their operations.

“ I want you to know that you have voluntarily accepted to take instruction and to obey in service to Nigeria. I wish you success “, he said.

State Coordinator, FRSC special marshals in Imo, Dr Happiness Ikechukwu-Osuigwe, thanked the corps for providing the enabling environment for the activities of special marshals in the state for its commitment to human capacity development.

She commended the special marshals for their patriotic efforts which had resulted in the renovation and furnishing of a multipurpose hall to the command and the donation of essential equipment such as a laser jet printer, computer system, projector, Sumec firman petrol generator.

A highlight of the event was the investiture of ‘honorary special marshal’ on two persons, Mr Uchenna Nnabundo, a businessman and Prof Berthram Ozumba, for their outstanding contributions to the corps.