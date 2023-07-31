From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, has attributed the recent destruction of goods and properties at the Hassan Market, Avu in Owerri West Local Government Area of the State to a fire outbreak contrary to speculations in the social media that it was attacked by hoodlums.

Barde while briefing newsmen yesterday at the State police command has however assured that an investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the fire.

He also emphasised that Governor Hope Uzodimma is highly disturbed by the incident and assured all those who lost their goods and properties in the fire of a soothing measure.

“I invite you here this afternoon to clear some misleading reports making the rounds on social media alleging that, hoodlums attacked and burnt the popular Hassan Market Avu which is not true.

“For the purpose of clarity, I wish to inform you that, the incident that happened at the market was a fire outbreak that led to the loss of properties. No life was lost in the inferno and it’s under investigation the outcome of our investigation will be made known to the public.

“I am pleased to inform you that, the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma has been informed and directed arrangements be made for him to meet with those affected.

“I wish to reassure the general public of the Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property, and also advise them to disregard the video, as its the handiwork of mischief makers who wants to cause disaffection in the state.

“I want to use this medium to call on Imolites to disregard the illegal sit-at-home order and go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or attack.

“The Command and other security agencies have emplaced adequate security measures to checkmate any breach of peace and anyone found complicit will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Barde said.