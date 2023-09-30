From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Over 50 natives of Amakohia autonomous community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State have been rendered homeless including its traditional ruler,Eze Innocent Alaribe whose palace is also heavily threatened by the natural disaster.

Already 3 buildings at Uzo Iyi village in the community have caved into the deep gully erosion while several other buildings are at the verge of caving in.

President General of the community, Goddie Ukwu who took our correspondent round the affected areas lamented that the incident has forced so many of its indigenes to desert their ancestral homes.

Ukwu disclosed that the erosion has disconnected his community from its neighbours ,making the cost of transportation in and outside the area very expensive.

“We are going through hell in my community right now,many homes have been abandoned because of erosion, the depth of this erosion can engulf a two story building ,already three buildings have caved in and my people are leaving outside their homes.

” The road is no longer motorable, before we go in and out of here,it’s like a merry go round,Okada will take you through bush parts that you will almost be afraid if you are a visitor that they want to kidnap you. Our school is daily loosing its students because parents are afraid to enroll their children in the school that is very close to the erosion site.

“Look at the airport, it’s very close to us from here yet very far because of the erosion that has divided us with our neighbouring communities, we appeal to the various governments once more to help us,it’s beyond us”. Ukwu lamented.

Also,the traditional ruler of the community whose residence has been taken over by weeds because of his deserting the place regretted that he could no longer assemble his subjects again in his palace.

“If I want to visit my place,I will park my vehicle at a long distance and treck to the place,my subjects are afraid of even coming there,we have cried out severely to governments but nothing has happened, but we would continue to appeal to them to come to our aide.